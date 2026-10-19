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Home / Entertainment / ‘Shocking, worrying’: Shatrughan Sinha reacts to firing at Tiger Shroff’s car

‘Shocking, worrying’: Shatrughan Sinha reacts to firing at Tiger Shroff’s car

Mumbai Police register a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:24 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Police and forensic officials at the crime scene where gunmen opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on October 18, 2026. PTI
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Actor Shatrughan Sinha expressed concern over the recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and called the attack “shocking”.

Related news: Tiger Shroff firing: Mumbai Crime Branch takes over probe; FIR against 3 unidentified persons

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Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

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The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

Sinha shared a note on his X handle on Monday as he reacted to the incident. “What’s happening???? Yesterday’s shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF, worthy son of the most worthy father    @bindasbhidu,” he wrote.

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The veteran actor said Shroff was “lucky” he didn’t get hurt in the incident. “But his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter,” he added.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident, and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, officials said.

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