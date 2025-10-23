Sholay belongs to every heart: Ramesh Sippy

Half a century ago, a film rewrote the rules of Indian cinema forever. Sholay wasn’t just a blockbuster — it became a cultural phenomenon, its dialogues, characters, and music etched into the cinema lovers around the world.

Now, as Sholay turns 50, director Ramesh Sippy revisits the journey that shaped this saga, recalling the trials, triumphs and unforgettable moments behind the making of a movie that has long transcended the screen.

Among the countless memories, Sippy shares how there wasn’t a single day that didn’t bring a new challenge,” he says. “If it wasn’t the rain delaying shoots, it was the harsh sun. Nature had its own plans.” Another particular crisis involved a shoot in a stable, where everything that could go wrong went wrong. But the team pushed through. “The village we created for the film, we went there month after month.” The last shoot sequence was a celebration of the sorts. “For the iconic train sequence outside Mumbai, which kicks off the film, was shot the last and nearly 2,000–3,000 people showed up.

Despite Sholay’s towering success, Sippy doesn’t single it out as the most personally fulfilling. “I’ve loved all my projects equally.” Whether its films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Shaan, Saagar or iconic tele show Buniyaad, Sippy gave the same love. “While shooting a film, a sequence could take 20-25 days. For Buniyaad, we were shooting about 10 episodes in the same number of days. It was intense, but deeply rewarding.”

Reflecting on the last five decades, Sippy notes how the industry has changed dramatically. “The pace is different now. But what hasn’t changed is the love for storytelling.” He admires the discipline and planning. “South Indian cinema was always disciplined but in Mumbai many shot according to their own mizaaz.” He is appreciative of how cinema is streamlined – one adheres to plan, financial commitments are honoured, and everything runs on given budgets. “That’s how work should happen.” Pulled into the world of cinema at the young of six, Sippy never thought of doing anything else. Nor would he want to remake Sholay today. “The film has gotten so much love. “Sholay is ghar ki baat. People talk about of it as if it’s a family matter, it belongs to every home, every heart.”

Keeping busy with producing and directing films, Sippy prefers to travel. “I’ve travel to America, Europe... it’s beautiful to see the world and invite the world to see your films.” So, what’s next? He’s not ruling anything out. “OTT is an exciting space. Who knows? Maybe we’ll make something there too.” As Sholay continues to evoke love, laughter, applause, he says, “People still repeat the dialogues with the same passion. Every scene is remembered, word for word. At times I wonder if I made that, and then, I am happy knowing sure I did!”

The fans have another chance to witness the Sholay on big screens. A 4K restored version of Sholay is set for a re-release in cinemas in November 2025!