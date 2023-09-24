Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor shared pictures from his latest photo shoot. In the pics, Shahid could be seen in his new short hair look.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Annual Army Day Parade to be conducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow
In January 2023, Army Day Parade was conducted in Bengaluru
It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...
Woman coach chargesheeted over utterances against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Suspended coach is pursuing molestation case against Haryana...