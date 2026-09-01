Short-hair style file: Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde and others rock the look

Short hair is no longer just a bold beauty choice, it has become a major style statement, with leading ladies embracing the trend in the most glamorous way possible. From chic and sophisticated cuts to edgy and effortlessly cool styles, shorter lengths are making waves for all the right reasons. These stunning looks prove that short hair can be versatile, elegant and incredibly fashionable, while adding a fresh dose of confidence and personality. If you’re looking for some serious hair inspiration, these stylish avatars are sure to make you consider going short.

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Confident vibe: Shraddha Kapoor

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Shraddha Kapoor looks effortlessly chic in her short-hair avatar. The hairstyle beautifully frames her face and adds a fresh touch to her personality. She manages to balance simplicity with a glamorous appeal. Her confident vibe makes the short-hair look even more stylish.

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Fashion forward: Aneet Padda

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Aneet Padda carries short hair with an elegant and contemporary charm. The hairstyle perfectly complements her youthful and modern personality. Her effortless styling makes the look appear both sophisticated and refreshing. Aneet’s short-hair avatar is definitely a great inspiration for fashion lovers.

Natural charm: Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor brings a trendy and refreshing vibe to the short-hair look. The shorter hairstyle adds a confident and stylish edge to her overall appearance. She carries the look with effortless ease and a natural charm. Her avatar proves that short hair can be just as glamorous and versatile.

Chic transformation: Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey looks bold and confident with her short hairstyle. The look beautifully highlights her facial features and gives her personality an edgy touch. Her willingness to experiment with her style makes the avatar stand out. Shalini’s look is perfect inspiration for anyone looking to embrace a chic hair transformation.

Edgy look: Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria adds her signature glamorous touch to the short-hair trend. The hairstyle gives her a modern, sophisticated and slightly edgy appearance. Her impeccable fashion sense makes the look even more striking. Tara proves that short hair can effortlessly deliver a red-carpet-worthy glam quotient.

Style statement: Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looks stunning while embracing the short-hair trend. The hairstyle gives her face a sharp and elegant definition. She carries the look with confidence, glamour and effortless sophistication. Pooja’s avatar is a perfect example of how short hair can make a powerful style statement.