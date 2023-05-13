Shows like Pushpa Impossible, Dil Diyaan Gallaan and Wagle Ki Duniya redefine the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Wagle Ki Duniya, a popular show on Sony SAB, features mothers from different generations, including Radhika Wagle and Vandana Wagle, who share a beautiful relationship and excel in their duties as mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, respectively.

In Pushpa Impossible, Pushpa is an endearing mother-in-law who is like a friend to her son’s wife. The show highlights a different kind of relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan shows Sanjot in the role of a protector for her daughter-in-law. Her character offers a fresh perspective on this relationship, and through her care, she shows that their bond is no less than that of a mother and daughter.

“A mother’s love knows no bounds, and Pushpa exemplifies this by going above and beyond for her children. Her unwavering devotion extends even to her daughter-in-law. She treats her with the same care and attention as her own children,” says Karuna Pandey, who portrays Pushpa in Pushpa Impossible. “Vandana is an exemplary modern-day mother who loves her children unconditionally. However, what sets her apart is her unique bond with her mother-in-law, who has embraced her with open arms and loves her as if she were her own daughter,” shares Pariva Pranati, who plays the role of Vandana in Wagle Ki Duniya. “The connection between a daughter-in-law and a mother-in-law can be profound, bringing comfort, guidance and support,” adds Jasjeet Babbar, who essays the role of Sanjot in Dil Diyaan Gallaan.