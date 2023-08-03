Shraddha Kapoor believes she is 'a representation of artisans' as walksthe ramp in Rahul Mishra's lehenga

ANI

New Delhi, August 3

Actor Shraddha Kapoor made a magical appearance in ace designer Rahul Mishra's ensemble on the last day of India Couture Week 2023 on Wednesday.

The 'Stree' star walked the ramp in a shimmery silver lehenga. Her stunning outfit was teamed with a low cute blouse and a cape. She definitely set bridal goals with her outfit, which was a part of Rahul Mishra's collection We, The People.

Here is a video of Shraddha walking the ramp in Rahul Mishra's silver lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

With the collection, Mishra paid tribute to all the karigars out there. His show was the one of the grandest showcases of the artistry of Indian craftsmanship. And Shraddha was proud to have received the opportunity to pay an ode to all the artisans with the show.

Speaking about it, Shraddha told ANI, "I feel like for me to be wearing this piece makes it so much more special because this is a testament to that craft that has existed... So I would say that I'm feeling most fashionable right now because I am a representation of the artisans. And for me to be that is a very proud moment."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shraddha will be seen in 'Stree 2', which will also star RajKummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana. The film recently went on floors.