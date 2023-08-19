Shraddha Kapoor gives musical touch to her Saturday morning

ANI

Mumbai, August 19

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's love for music is well-known. Her Saturday morning started on a musical note.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Aashiqui 2' star dropped a screenshot of her playlist and shared that she gave a musical twist to her Saturday morning by listening to 'Ya Ali' track from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Gangster - A Love Story'.

"Some songs just have a different kind of magic," she captioned the post.

'Ya Ali' was sung by Zubeen Garg.

Speaking of Shraddha's work projects, she is currently busy shooting for horror-comedy 'Stree 2'. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.Â The film will reunite Shraddha with RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. It's a sequel to the hit film, which was released in 2018.

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

Amar Kaushik has helmed the franchise. The second part will be out in theatres in August 2024. Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makakar'. ()

