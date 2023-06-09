Shrenu Parikh plays the character of Maitree in Zee TV's Maitree. She talks all things fashion…

What is your favourite dress or type of clothing?

I love wearing comfortable clothes that I am confident enough to carry, be they jeans and tops or pyjamas. Having said that, I always prefer kurtis and palazzos.

What are the points one should keep in mind while selecting an outfit?

I feel it totally depends on one’s personality. However, the most important thing is the right fit, be it western or Indian attire. One should avoid wearing anything that is very loose or does not have a proper fit.

Who is your fashion icon? Why?

I love Priyanka Chopra’s style. She carries everything very smartly. Lately, I have also started to admire Kiara Advani’s style. I really like what she wears and the way she carries it. While I do not follow either of their fashion style statements, I do admire their taste in outfits and how they carry themselves.

What are five fashion tips?

According to me, number one would be, you should always wear clothes in which you are comfortable. The second is to never wear too tight or loose clothes unless you are going for those baggy jeans or oversize T-shirt looks. The third is to always go for minimal accessories to enhance the look of whatever you wear. The fourth point is to keep everything very simple. Lastly, always wear confidence like a smile on your face, because when you are confident in what you wear, nothing else matters.