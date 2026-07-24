Shreya Ghoshal and Papon light up Indian Idol Season 16 finale with 'Aap Ki Aankhon Mein'

Singer Papon joined Indian Idol Season 16 judge Shreya Ghoshal on stage for a rendition of 'Aap Ki Aankhon Mein' during an episode leading into the show's grand finale, scheduled for July 25 and July 26. Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar joined the judges for the finale episode, cheering and celebrating the grand occasion.

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Asked what made the performance stand out, Ghoshal pointed to the ease between the two rather than the song itself. "I think special iss liye kyunki aaj Papon ke saath gaaya. Papon ke saath meri chemistry kuch alag hi hai," she said, adding that their sessions together often happen far from any stage. "Inke saath jab baith ke gaana hota hai na, ghar pe ekdum zameen pe baith ke gaate hain. Aur jab zameen pe baith ke gaate hain na, toh aur zyada maza aata hai."

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Papon, visibly moved by the remark, kept his response brief. "It's a blessing to live together and sing together with you," he said.

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This season's top finalists are Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi, and Tanishk Shukla