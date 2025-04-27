DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Shreya Ghoshal cancels her Surat concert amidst Pahalgam terror attack

Shreya Ghoshal cancels her Surat concert amidst Pahalgam terror attack

Previously, Arijit Singh cancelled his Chennai concert, which was scheduled for Sunday
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:02 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Instagram/shreyaghoshal
Advertisement

Singer Shreya Ghoshal became the latest artist to cancel her concert following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Ghoshal, who has been the voice behind songs like "Dola Re Dola", "Sunn Raha Hai" and "Zoobi Doobi", was supposed to perform at Surat on Saturday as a part of her "All Hearts Tour".

On Tuesday, 26 people were gunned down in a terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam. It has been described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Advertisement

The organisers of the event shared a note on their Instagram handle earlier this week, which was reposted by Ghoshal on her account.

The note said it has been a collective decision of the singer and the organisers to call off the concert.

Advertisement

“Important update. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers along with the artist have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th.”

The note also assured the refunds would be made to all the ticket holders.

“@shreyaghoshal's Surat show on April 26th stands cancelled. We stand in silence and solidarity-with heartfelt condolences to those affected by the tragedy,” read the caption.

Previously, Arijit Singh cancelled his Chennai concert, which was scheduled for Sunday.

Among others, rapper AP Dhillon postponed the release of his upcoming music album. Singer Papon called off his Saturday Ahmedabad show.

Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander postponed ticket sales for his upcoming Bengaluru concert on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper