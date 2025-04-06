DT
Shreya Ghoshal retrieves her X account, says 'All is well'

Shreya Ghoshal retrieves her X account, says ‘All is well’

Ghoshal has nearly 7 million followers on the microblogging site
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:50 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Ghoshal also urged fans to be wary of “weird ads” with articles about her with “very absurd headlines and AI-generated pictures”. Instagram/@shreyaghoshal
Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on Sunday said she has finally regained access to her X account, which had been hacked in February.

The singer, known for songs such as “Bairi Piya”, “Yeh Ishq Haaye”, “Teri Ore”, and “Deewani Mastani”, shared the update with her nearly 7 million followers on the microblogging site after almost two months.

“I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often... Yes, my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here,” she wrote on X.

In her latest post, Ghoshal also urged fans to be wary of “weird ads” with articles about her with “very absurd headlines and AI-generated pictures”.

“These are click baits, which lead to spam/fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best,” she said.

The 41-year-old singer further appealed to X authorities to take action against such misleading advertisements.

“These are X ad regulations which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon,” she added.

Last month, Ghoshal in an Instagram post said her X account was hacked on February 13, and that she had been trying to get it restored.

“I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses...

“Please don’t click on any link or believe any message from that account. They are all spam and phishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe,” she had written.

