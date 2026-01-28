DT
Shreya Ghoshal says "never call this the end of an era" after Arijit Singh announces playback exit

Shreya Ghoshal, who has collaborated with Arijit Singh for various super hit tracks expresses her excitement for Arijit’s independent music that he will be focusing from here on

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:34 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
Shreya Ghoshal. ANI file
There's no doubt that Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing has left millions of his fans emotional.

For years, his voice has been the soundtrack to people's love stories, heartbreaks, long car rides, and more.

So when he announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback singer, it felt deeply personal.

Soon after the singer shared the announcement on Instagram, singers and musicians began reacting to his decision, with the latest being Shreya Ghoshal.

Shreya, who has collaborated with Arijit on multiple hit songs, took to the comments section of his post to share her thoughts on his decision.

Reacting to what she called a "new phase" in Arijit's life, Shreya expressed her excitement to see what the "genius" creates next, adding that she doesn't see this as the "end of an era."

"It's the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh and I am truly excited to hear, listen, and experience what this genius churns out!! I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by traditional means and mediums or be boxed in to fit the set formula. Time to soar higher, my dear Arijit," her comment read.

Arijit Singh shocked his fans on Tuesday when he announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, bringing an end to a "wonderful" journey.

In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post.

Arijit Singh began his career on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 and made his Hindi film debut with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 in 2011.

Later, he went on to become a household name after Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, continuing to release multiple hits that are loved by people of all ages.

Tags :
