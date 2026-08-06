Shreya Kalra wins Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Shreya Kalra has emerged as the winner of Netflix's captive reality show Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa, marking a major milestone in her journey from digital creator to reality television star. The influencer lifted the trophy after defeating popular television actress Shivangi Joshi in a closely fought finale, where the final result was decided by just seven votes.

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The grand finale saw a star-studded Top 5 line-up featuring Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra. After a series of eliminations, the competition came down to Shreya and Shivangi, with Shreya securing the highest number of votes from hosts, former contestants and special guests.

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Who is Shreya Kalra?

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Shreya was born and raised in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, she holds an MBA degree.

She began her career as a digital creator, starting with dance and lip-sync videos on TikTok.

She later gained recognition as a wildcard contestant on MTV Roadies Revolution in 2020

She has appeared in music videos including'Zariya Tu' released on Times Music, alongside Paras Kalnawat.

She hosted digital shows such as The Society Season 2 alongside Munawar Faruqui.

She launched her podcast Don't Spill Too Much.

From social media fame to reality TV success

Before becoming the winner of Lock Upp Season 2, Shreya was already a known name in the digital world. As a social media influencer, she gained popularity through her engaging content, dance videos and outspoken personality. Her online presence helped her build a loyal audience that connected with her confidence and candid approach.

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Shreya had also previously appeared on MTV's Roadies in 2020 as a wildcard contestant, where she was part of Nikhil Chinapa's team. Her stint on the adventure reality show gave her an early taste of the challenges and competitiveness of reality television.

A journey full of challenges inside the lockup

The second season of Lock Upp premiered on June 27, bringing together 15 contestants who entered the competition with three closely guarded personal secrets. The contestants had to reveal their hidden truths while facing intense physical and mental challenges to survive inside the show.

During her time in the lockup, Shreya became one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. She was involved in several heated arguments and clashes but also formed strong friendships that became an important part of her journey.

Her bond with fellow contestants Shilpa Shinde and Madhuri was among the highlights of her time on the show. After Shreya's victory, Shilpa celebrated the win and shared an emotional message congratulating her friend.

Winning hearts beyond the trophy

Shreya's victory was not just about completing challenges or surviving eliminations; it was also about building a connection with viewers. Her fearless attitude, emotional moments and ability to express herself openly helped her stand out in a competitive house.

While Shreya claimed the winner's title, Shilpa Shinde finished as the first runner-up and Yogesh Rawat secured the second runner-up position. "I'm absolutely on cloud nine! Words can't describe how incredibly happy I am as my bestie Shreya won...Many Congratulations sweetheart...Very well deserved...Watching you shine fills my heart with so much pride and joy. Love you endlessly, and I couldn't be prouder of you," wrote Shinde.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp Season 2 featured a mix of television personalities, influencers and public figures, including Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav, Riyaz Aly and others.