Shriya is a busy girl!

After the success of her previous project, Taaza Khabar, Shriya Pilgaonkar is now waiting for the release of her next feature film Ishq-e-nadaan. She also recently wrapped up filming the second season of The Broken News, where she portrays a spirited journalist.

Shriya says, “I am absolutely thrilled about both Ishq-e-nadaan and The Broken News Season 2. Each character I have portrayed this year has been exciting, different and allowed me to delve into diverse realms of storytelling. Madhu from Taaza Khabar was sassy and ambitious, while Radha from The Broken News Season 2 is fiercely dedicated to fighting the war between news and fake stories. As for Siya in Ishq-e-nadaan, she is a young girl who is navigating relationships and the complexities of love as well as family dynamics. I want to focus on doing both good films and series in different genres.”