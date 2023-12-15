Shriya joins Dry Day cast

Shriya Pilgaonkar, known for her performance in shows like Guilty Minds, The Broken News, Taaza Khabar, is all set to star as the female lead in Nikhhil Advani’s next production, Dry Day.
Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Emmay Entertainment’s Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, this Amazon Original film boasts a stellar cast, including Jitendra Kumar and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Shriya says, “The story of Dry Day is entertaining and will strike an emotional chord with the viewers. I really enjoyed playing Nirmala.”
