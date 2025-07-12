DT
Shruti Gholap on life in soaps

Shruti Gholap on life in soaps

Opens up on emotional resonance, fan feedback, & responsibility of daily television
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:33 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST

Actor Shruti Gholap, known for her role as Sumati in Zee TV’s Jamai No.1, says the strength of television lies in its emotional intimacy with the audience.

In a conversation, she reflected on the demanding nature of television work, the psychological immersion it requires, and the evolving bond between audiences and long-running characters.

“TV is a very demanding medium, no doubt. The schedules are hectic, but the beauty of daily soaps lies in how they create a constant emotional connect with viewers. When audiences see you every day, they start feeling like they know you,” she said.

For Gholap, the emotional commitment goes beyond the script. “When you live a character day in and day out, their emotions become your own. That emotional involvement is visible on screen, and sometimes, viewers start imitating or idealising those traits. That’s a big responsibility.”

