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Home / Entertainment / Shruti Haasan calls Neha Dhupia an ‘Evil Therapist’ while opening up about her equation with her father Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan calls Neha Dhupia an ‘Evil Therapist’ while opening up about her equation with her father Kamal Haasan

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 06:25 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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On Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, actor and singer Shruti Haasan got candid about her relationship with her father, legendary actor Kamal Haasan, revealing how she has never really looked for validation from him. In a candid conversation, Shruti spoke about her father's approach to appreciation, his expectations and the independence she has maintained ever since she stepped out of her family home to build her own identity.

Speaking about seeking validation from her father, Shruti said, “I don't look for validation from anyone. Not from my dad, wo toh dete hi nahi. My dad is a regular Indian guy. He is the one who, if I get 99, will ask why I didn't get that one mark! He is not some ordinary overachiever. I think he is genuinely unimpressed by me.”

Reacting to her statement, Neha Dhupia asked whether her father was genuinely unimpressed because he had seen so much in life or whether it was something specific to Shruti. To this, Shruti jokingly called Neha an “Evil Therapist”, adding a lighter moment to the candid conversation.

Shruti also opened up about her journey towards independence and revealed that she has never taken financial support from her father to pursue her dreams since the day she left home to make something of herself. However, she remains grateful for the one important investment he made in her education.

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She shared, “I am very thankful that the last thing my dad paid for was my music education in America because that was something I could not afford at the age of 19. He also said, ‘Education, yes. If you want to study till 50 years, I will pay. Everything else is your problem because it's your life. If you live out of my house, then you pay the bill and you live your life.’ And literally, the day I stepped out, I didn't look back.”

Daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan has carved her own identity as an actor and singer, balancing her work across films and music. Her conversation on Double Date offers a glimpse into her personal equation with her father, the values of independence she grew up with and the journey of building a life on her own terms.

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