Shubhman Gill to lend voice for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Cricketer Shubhman Gill is now all set to woo the audience with his voice. Yes, you read it right. The Indian batter will lend his voice to Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures’ animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Sharing the update, Shubhman took to Instagram and wrote, “Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! Thrilled to give my voice for the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action.”
Shubhman further said, “I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be showcasing Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi languages has been such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army
Rules out bias in rehab by security forces
National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu
Sources do not divulge details
Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships
Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...