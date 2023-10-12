 Shweta Bachchan's candid revelation on what she hates about Aishwarya Rai : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Shweta Bachchan's candid revelation on what she hates about Aishwarya Rai

Shweta Bachchan's candid revelation on what she hates about Aishwarya Rai

Shewta Bachchan opens up on what she tolerates and hates about Aishwarya Rai

Shweta Bachchan's candid revelation on what she hates about Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai; Shweta and Abhishek with father Amitabh Bachchan. Instagram/ aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, shwetabachchan



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 12

The Bachchan family dynamics often pique the interest of Bollywood enthusiasts, and recent social media incidents have thrown a spotlight on the relationship between Shweta Bachchan and her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai.

According to netizens, Aishwarya Rai cropped Shweta's children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, out of a photograph featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan with their three grandchildren, including Aaradhya Bachchan.

Here's the post:

In the original picture, Amitabh could be seen hugging all his grandchildren and his wife, Jaya Bachchan. However, in Aishwarya's cropped version, only Aaradhya was visible hugging Amitabh, causing a stir among fans.

Here's the alleged original picture:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

In the recent past, Shweta chose to not mention Aishwarya in her post about Navya Naveli Nanda’s Paris Fashion Week debut.

The post that created a stir:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

As eyebrows raised over the Instagram post that omitted Aishwarya and now the curious cropping incident, an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ featuring Bachchan siblings Shweta and Abhishek has surfaced on media.

In the video, Shweta opened up about her feelings towards Aishwarya and her brother, Abhishek.

Shweta Bachchan had some candid words about Aishwarya Rai during her appearance on the popular talk show. Host Karan Johar posed a question about what she loved, tolerated, and disliked about Aishwarya.

Regarding what she loved, Shweta praised Aishwarya, describing her as a "self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother."

On the subject of tolerance, Shweta admitted to grappling with Aishwarya's ‘time management’.

However, when it came to dislikes, Shweta didn't hold back. She revealed her frustration, saying that she "hates" Aishwarya's tendency to "take forever to return calls and messages."

The episode also featured Abhishek Bachchan who received his own set of compliments and complaints. Shweta expressed her love for Abhishek's loyalty and dedication as a family man. However, she humorously noted that she "hates" his inclination to think he knows everything.

The recent Instagram incident, where Shweta didn't mention Aishwarya in her heartfelt post celebrating her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's Paris Fashion Week debut, stirred up controversy among fans of the actress.

#Bollywood #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man who housed and fed Khalistani militants in India allowed into Canada: Report

2
Trending

Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

3
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

4
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

5
India

S Jaishankar, Canadian FM held 'secret meeting' in US over Hardeep Singh Nijjar

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Bishnoi-Moosewala tiff on phone led to singer’s murder, says Sachin Thapan

7
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

8
Chandigarh

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

9
Trending

The 'ultimate Delhi moment' during India–Afghanistan match: Cricket fans come to blows at Arun Jaitley stadium

10
World

'Beheading children': Israel's new war cabinet vows to 'wipe Hamas off the earth'

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Top News

Operation Ajay: 230 Indians expected to brought back from Israel in first chartered flight on Friday

Operation Ajay: 230 Indians expected to brought back from Israel in first chartered flight on Friday

MEA spokesperson says India considers attacks by Hamas on Is...

Israel targets elite Hamas unit in Gaza strikes as US Secretary of State Blinken heads to region

Israel targets elite Hamas unit in Gaza strikes as US Secretary of State Blinken heads to region

15 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes at Gaza refuge...

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Unborn child has rights, says Supreme Court

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: 'We can't kill the child', says Supreme Court

Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says unborn chil...

Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.02 pc in September, within RBI’s comfort level

Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.02 pc in September, within RBI’s comfort level

As per data released by the National Statistical Office, inf...

High-level inquiry ordered into Bihar rail accident, many trains diverted as restoration works continue

High-level inquiry ordered into Bihar rail accident, many trains diverted as restoration works continue

23 coaches of the train, on the way to Assam from Delhi, der...


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Chandigarh: PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

Chandigarh: PGI units housing batteries raise safety concerns

PGI: Elective surgeries, gynae unit remain affected after blaze

'No politics': Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre refuses to allow SYL debate

2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

PM Modi’s degree: Gujarat High Court refuses to stay summons issued to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in defamation case

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak gets rousing welcome in Kapurthala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Patiala's Badi Nadi

Councillors' relatives, aides come in support of contractor

1,56,624 MT of paddy reaches grain markets

Arhtiyas up in arms over slashing of commissiom

Rice millers’ assns press for pending demands