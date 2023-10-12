Shweta Bachchan's candid revelation on what she hates about Aishwarya Rai

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 12

The Bachchan family dynamics often pique the interest of Bollywood enthusiasts, and recent social media incidents have thrown a spotlight on the relationship between Shweta Bachchan and her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai.

According to netizens, Aishwarya Rai cropped Shweta's children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, out of a photograph featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan with their three grandchildren, including Aaradhya Bachchan.

Here's the post:

In the original picture, Amitabh could be seen hugging all his grandchildren and his wife, Jaya Bachchan. However, in Aishwarya's cropped version, only Aaradhya was visible hugging Amitabh, causing a stir among fans.

Here's the alleged original picture:

In the recent past, Shweta chose to not mention Aishwarya in her post about Navya Naveli Nanda’s Paris Fashion Week debut.

The post that created a stir:

As eyebrows raised over the Instagram post that omitted Aishwarya and now the curious cropping incident, an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ featuring Bachchan siblings Shweta and Abhishek has surfaced on media.

In the video, Shweta opened up about her feelings towards Aishwarya and her brother, Abhishek.

Shweta Bachchan had some candid words about Aishwarya Rai during her appearance on the popular talk show. Host Karan Johar posed a question about what she loved, tolerated, and disliked about Aishwarya.

Regarding what she loved, Shweta praised Aishwarya, describing her as a "self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother."

On the subject of tolerance, Shweta admitted to grappling with Aishwarya's ‘time management’.

However, when it came to dislikes, Shweta didn't hold back. She revealed her frustration, saying that she "hates" Aishwarya's tendency to "take forever to return calls and messages."

The episode also featured Abhishek Bachchan who received his own set of compliments and complaints. Shweta expressed her love for Abhishek's loyalty and dedication as a family man. However, she humorously noted that she "hates" his inclination to think he knows everything.

The recent Instagram incident, where Shweta didn't mention Aishwarya in her heartfelt post celebrating her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's Paris Fashion Week debut, stirred up controversy among fans of the actress.

