Siddharth Anand requests fans not to circulate leaked pictures from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King'

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand urged fans not to share any pictures from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer “King”.

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Recently, pictures from the sets surfaced on the internet, which featured both actors. Anand shared a post on Friday on his X handle as he requested fans not to circulate the leaked pictures.

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“REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of ‘KING’,” he wrote in the caption.

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The filmmaker said the entire team of the film is working hard. “The team is working around the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in and as KING,” he added.

The film, which is set to release on December 24, reunites the director with Khan and Padukone. They have previously worked on the 2023 release “Pathaan”, which went on to emerge as a hit at the box office.

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“King” is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures and also features Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.