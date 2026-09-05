Siddharth says his life would have been rubbish without Aditi Rao Hydari: 'The universe gave me Adu'

Actor Siddharth, riding high on the success of Operation Safed Sagar, has spoken about the woman he credits for everything good in his life right now.

"I met Adu because I believe in love and soulmates. Adu is my soulmate. If you want a soulmate, you have to believe in love. The universe is listening," he said in an interview. "I thank Adu every day for being born. My life would've been rubbish without her. So, I'm very, very grateful. I'm grateful that Safed Sagar came 20 years after Rang De Basanti. I didn't do anything to get it. The universe gave me Adu, I'm so grateful."

Advertisement

Aditi has been equally open about what drew her to him. On Farah Khan's vlog, she described the moment she knew. "Oh my god, it did not even take a second. He's a very entertaining human being and a very good human being. There is nothing artificial in him. What you see is what you get," she said.

Advertisement

The two crossed paths in 2021 while filming the Telugu film Maha Samudram. Their engagement was announced in March 2023. On September 16, 2024, they married at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, with close family and friends present.