DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Siddharth says his life would have been rubbish without Aditi Rao Hydari: 'The universe gave me Adu'

Siddharth says his life would have been rubbish without Aditi Rao Hydari: 'The universe gave me Adu'

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:27 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
**EDS: IMAGE VIA @aditiraohydari INSTAGRAM** New Delhi: Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth pose for a photograph. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_16_2024_000049B)
Advertisement

Actor Siddharth, riding high on the success of Operation Safed Sagar, has spoken about the woman he credits for everything good in his life right now.

"I met Adu because I believe in love and soulmates. Adu is my soulmate. If you want a soulmate, you have to believe in love. The universe is listening," he said in an interview. "I thank Adu every day for being born. My life would've been rubbish without her. So, I'm very, very grateful. I'm grateful that Safed Sagar came 20 years after Rang De Basanti. I didn't do anything to get it. The universe gave me Adu, I'm so grateful."

Advertisement

Aditi has been equally open about what drew her to him. On Farah Khan's vlog, she described the moment she knew. "Oh my god, it did not even take a second. He's a very entertaining human being and a very good human being. There is nothing artificial in him. What you see is what you get," she said.

Advertisement

The two crossed paths in 2021 while filming the Telugu film Maha Samudram. Their engagement was announced in March 2023. On September 16, 2024, they married at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, with close family and friends present.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts