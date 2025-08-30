DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Param Sundari’ earns Rs 7.37 crore at box office

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Param Sundari’ earns Rs 7.37 crore at box office

“Param Sundari” released in theatres on Friday
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:44 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Via instagram.com/maddockfilms/
Advertisement

“Param Sundari”, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, has collected Rs 7. 37 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day of its release, the makers announced on Saturday.

Advertisement

Produced under Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films, the film is directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame. It released in theatres on Friday.

The production banner shared the news on its official X handle. “Love that’s taking over hearts… and theatres too! Thanks for making it extra special with your love. Book your tickets now,” read the caption.

Advertisement

The text over the film’s poster mentioned the box office numbers. “A Param Sundar start! 7.37 crore NBOC India,” it read.

Advertisement

Set against the backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy features Malhotra as Param and Kapoor as Sundari.

Kapoor will next star in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” alongside Varun Dhawan. The film will release on October 2 and is helmed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” fame.

Malhotra will feature in a folk thriller film “Vvan”. Also starring Tamannaah Bhatia, the upcoming film is set to release on May 15, 2026. It is directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts