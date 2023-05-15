Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani vacationing in Japan, their picture with fans leak online

Chandigarh, May 15
Going by the latest viral picture of Bollywood's adorable couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the two are holidaying in Japan. The newlyweds seem to be taking some time off work to be together. After they were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, now, a picture of them posing with fans in Japan is going viral on social media.
The photo has been shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram and on Twitter a fan account of Siddhart Malhotra has dropped the same picture where the couple smiles to the camera as they pose with fans.
Both Sidharth and Kiara look their casual best in the picture. Kiara is seen wearing a casual outfit and holding an umbrella. Sidharth is wearing a blue tracksuit with black tee-shirt. He is holding a few shopping bags. Going by the post, the picture was clicked in Kyoto, Japan.
New Pic: @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara with fans in Kyoto, Japan 😍✨💞 #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani #SidKiara #Kyoto #Japan pic.twitter.com/8ehbXKR9g3— Sidharth Malhotra FC (@SidharthFC_) May 14, 2023
Reacting to the post, fans showered their love on the couple.
One fan wrote, “Kya bat hai kafi glow kr rhe dono aur phle se bhi jayda cute lag rhe.” Another wrote, “Sidkiara lovely jodi.” Yet another commented, "Haye marjawa KyA Jodi hai." Fans also dropped comments like, "How cute", "Love them".
Kiara and Sidharth share a strong bond and their love for each other has made them one of the cutest Bollywood couples. The two fell in love while shooting for their film 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They then hosted a reception in Delhi and in Mumbai. It was a star-studded affair with celebrities such asKaran Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more in attendance.
