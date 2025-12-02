Sidharth Malhotra on embracing fatherhood

Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday stepped out in the city for work commitments. He appeared at the We The Women Asia event in Mumbai, where he opened up about life after welcoming his daughter with his wife, Kiara Advani. Though Kiara could not attend in person, she shared her love for Sidharth virtually, posting a clip from the event on Instagram with the caption, “My forever hero.”

Advertisement

Others who attended We The Women event were fashion designer Masaba Gupta, actors Ishaan Khatter, Milind Soman, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Janhvi Kapoor, Mini Mathur and Dia Mirza.

Advertisement