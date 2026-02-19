Sidharth Malhotra remembers Father

Sidharth Malhotra fondly remembered his father, Sunil Malhotra, following his peaceful passing. Sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media, he described him as “a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture” and praised his unwavering discipline, strength, and courage, from commanding ships to facing serious illness. “Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall,” Malhotra wrote. He added: “Papa, your integrity is my inheritance.” Sunil’s guidance and values remain a lasting inspiration in his son’s life.

