Home / Entertainment / Sidharth Malhotra remembers Father

Sidharth Malhotra remembers Father

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:40 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Sidharth Malhotra fondly remembered his father, Sunil Malhotra, following his peaceful passing. Sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media, he described him as “a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture” and praised his unwavering discipline, strength, and courage, from commanding ships to facing serious illness. “Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall,” Malhotra wrote. He added: “Papa, your integrity is my inheritance.” Sunil’s guidance and values remain a lasting inspiration in his son’s life.

