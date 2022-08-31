Why Sidharth Malhotra is trending on Twitter following Filmfare Awards ceremony

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 31

After actor Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for ‘83’ at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday, fans were quick to pour love for ‘Shershaah’ actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Sid’s fans started the trend with hashtag Sidharth Malhotra on Twitter, hailing the actor for his performance in the highly acclaimed biopic film.

Many opined how Sid was a better performer and deserved to receive the award instead of Ranveer.

We adore you sid u r the only one who is deserving but talent never get appreciated.This picture define the whole situation #SidharthMalhotra #Shershaah #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/iNUD9vJ1ug — Akshayfanclub4 (@akshayfanclub4) August 31, 2022

Boy with / without award is always a SHERSHAAH!❤️!



In one word, filmfare doesn’t deserve him🙂#SidharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/6Ry6j2zZ7h — Malhothra’s Girl🤓 (@YASHODA200398) August 30, 2022

We love you sid u r the only one who is deserving but talent never get appreciated This picture define the whole situation #SidharthMalhotra #Shershaah #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/9USG47rtox — Sidxlovee (@sidxlovee) August 30, 2022

But honestly it feels so good to see so many people rooting for #SidharthMalhotra to win the Best Actor award. No award is greater than the reward of love and respect. And he has earned it. — Miss Granger (@MissGranger___) August 30, 2022

Everyone knows who deserves it.

No bad against ranveer but 83 was a flop while shershah was a blockbuster. No one deserves to win more than #SidharthMalhotra

This is so unfair.#FilmfareAwards2022 https://t.co/kXb8m6nMvT — À🎧 (@_aalohomora) August 30, 2022

#SidharthMalhotra is trending without making a filmfare apperance! That's the power he holds. Everyone knows who's the real Shershaah! — randomships. (@nonactiveus) August 30, 2022

That challo ji >>>>>>

Wth he didn't win the best actor 😭😭Why?? @filmfare

@SidMalhotra u deserve all the respect and love

U were amazing as Captain Vikram Batra and the only deserving one to get the award ❤️❤️lots of love and positivity ur way #SidharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/O3go9xsfRm — EricasticEJFian (@Isha150705) August 30, 2022

‘Shershaah’, which portrayed the story of Captain Vikram Batra martyred in Kargil War, was a blockbuster while Ranveer’s sports drama ‘83’ bombed at the box office.

However, ‘Shershaah’ received the Best Action and Best Editing Awards at the Filmfare. The film also bagged the highest number of nominations.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles and their crackling chemistry was a refreshing treat to the audience.

In the category of Best Actor-female, Kriti Sanon took the Filmfare’s black lady home.

Well, award or no award, Sidharth definitely won many hearts.

