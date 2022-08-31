Why Sidharth Malhotra is trending on Twitter following Filmfare Awards ceremony

Chandigarh, August 31
After actor Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for ‘83’ at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday, fans were quick to pour love for ‘Shershaah’ actor Sidharth Malhotra.
Sid’s fans started the trend with hashtag Sidharth Malhotra on Twitter, hailing the actor for his performance in the highly acclaimed biopic film.
Many opined how Sid was a better performer and deserved to receive the award instead of Ranveer.
We adore you sid u r the only one who is deserving but talent never get appreciated.This picture define the whole situation #SidharthMalhotra #Shershaah #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/iNUD9vJ1ug— Akshayfanclub4 (@akshayfanclub4) August 31, 2022
Boy with / without award is always a SHERSHAAH!❤️!— Malhothra’s Girl🤓 (@YASHODA200398) August 30, 2022
In one word, filmfare doesn’t deserve him🙂#SidharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/6Ry6j2zZ7h
We love you sid u r the only one who is deserving but talent never get appreciated This picture define the whole situation #SidharthMalhotra #Shershaah #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/9USG47rtox— Sidxlovee (@sidxlovee) August 30, 2022
But honestly it feels so good to see so many people rooting for #SidharthMalhotra to win the Best Actor award. No award is greater than the reward of love and respect. And he has earned it.— Miss Granger (@MissGranger___) August 30, 2022
Everyone knows who deserves it.— À🎧 (@_aalohomora) August 30, 2022
No bad against ranveer but 83 was a flop while shershah was a blockbuster. No one deserves to win more than #SidharthMalhotra
This is so unfair.#FilmfareAwards2022 https://t.co/kXb8m6nMvT
100 times better & most deserving!#SidharthMalhotra got robbed lol https://t.co/fqlBzpkcjM pic.twitter.com/8XJMqvmRol— #𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐚 (@iamAlbela_) August 30, 2022
#SidharthMalhotra is trending without making a filmfare apperance! That's the power he holds. Everyone knows who's the real Shershaah!— randomships. (@nonactiveus) August 30, 2022
Standing tall #SuperstarSidharthmalhotra— Sidxlovee (@sidxlovee) August 30, 2022
Shershaah of Bollywood #SidharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/Oqzcxnx2TD
That challo ji >>>>>>— EricasticEJFian (@Isha150705) August 30, 2022
Wth he didn't win the best actor 😭😭Why?? @filmfare
@SidMalhotra u deserve all the respect and love
U were amazing as Captain Vikram Batra and the only deserving one to get the award ❤️❤️lots of love and positivity ur way #SidharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/O3go9xsfRm
‘Shershaah’, which portrayed the story of Captain Vikram Batra martyred in Kargil War, was a blockbuster while Ranveer’s sports drama ‘83’ bombed at the box office.
However, ‘Shershaah’ received the Best Action and Best Editing Awards at the Filmfare. The film also bagged the highest number of nominations.
Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles and their crackling chemistry was a refreshing treat to the audience.
In the category of Best Actor-female, Kriti Sanon took the Filmfare’s black lady home.
Well, award or no award, Sidharth definitely won many hearts.
