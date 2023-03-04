 Sidharth Malhotra's BTS pic is first sneak peek of his next nerdy character : The Tribune India

Sidharth Malhotra's BTS pic is first sneak peek of his next nerdy character

Sidharth recently returned to work after his wedding with Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra's BTS pic is first sneak peek of his next nerdy character

Sidharth Malhotra shares pic from his shoot. Instagram/sidmalhotra



ANI

Mumbai, March 3

Whether Sidharth Malhotra is walking the red carpet at an award show or heading to the airport, the 'Shershaah' actor always looks super stylish.

On Friday, he shared his nerdy look with his fans and Instagram followers.

Taking to the social media application, Sidharth dropped a picture from his shoot. In the image, he is seen wearing transparent glasses as he looks at himself in the mirror.

"#BTS," he captioned the post.

A screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram Stories.

Sidharth recently returned to work after his wedding with Kiara Advani. The duo tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, and ever since they have been melting hearts with their public appearances as Mr and Mrs Malhotra.

Recently, paps spotted Sidharth out and about in Mumbai. While they asked for his solo pictures, it was Sidharth's witty reply that proves he is a doting hubby."Ab main solo nahi raha," Sidharth joked when paps asked for his "solo" pictures.

Sidharth's reply left paps in splits.

A few days ago, Sidharth and Kiara appeared together at an awards show in Mumbai. The duo took home tophy for their outstanding performance in their films. While Kiara was awarded the Star of the Year for her performances in 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and 'Govinda Naam Mera', Sidharth bagged the Best Actor award for his role in Shershaah.

During her acceptance speech, Kiara thanked the team of her films and also gave a shoutout to her husband Sidharth. Soon after Kiara wrapped up her speech, Sidharth walked on stage and gave Kiara a tight hug.

Sidharth also made sure to thank Kiara while accepting his award."Saving the best for last. My talented co-actor who was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. And she is right here. I am so happy and proud to call her my wife today - Kiara," Sidharth said.

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other during the shoot of Shershaah.

#kiara advani #sidharth malhotra

