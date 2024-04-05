Sikandar Kher heads to US for premiere of Hollywood debut ‘Monkey Man’

Actor Sikandar Kher is all set for the premiere of his first Hollywood film, Monkey Man. The highly anticipated movie is scheduled for a premiere at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, followed by its release in the US on April 5.
The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother’s death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular Monkey Man.
Alongside Sikandar Kher, the film features Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Notably, Dev Patel not only stars in the film, but also makes his directorial debut and serves as a producer.
Sikandar Kher shared, “Excited to reunite with the entire cast and crew, and see the film with everyone together at the premiere. It was a long one for us. We got a phenomenal response at SXSW conference last month, which was pretty iconic in itself; there’s a sense of excitement for the film’s release now”. Following its US premiere, Monkey Man is slated to release soon in India.
