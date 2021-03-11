Simaran Kaur's journey from voicing cartoon characters to acting has been a roller-coaster ride. She gets candid…

Simaran Kaur's journey from voicing cartoon characters to acting has been a roller-coaster ride. She gets candid…

Was the shift to acting a conscious decision?

Yes, I always wanted to be an actress. I really enjoyed working as a voice artist, but the goal was to act and play different roles.

At what age did you get into voicing characters?

I was 10 when I started giving voice to Nobita. My school friends used to ask me with curiosity about the episodes of Doraemon and more. My fans post the cutest of comments on Instagram. Whenever people come to know that I am the voice of Nobita, they request me to re-enact famous dialogues from the show. Every now and then, people recognise me for my voice and as Niyati from Aggar Tum Na Hote. They ask for selfies and it is really an amazing feeling, which inspires me to work harder.

What was your first break as an actor?

I got my first break in the TV industry in Agnifera. I played the lead in the show.

Did you take any formal training in acting?

No, I learnt acting by watching Bollywood movies religiously, every day during my school years.

If not an actor, what would you have been and why?

If not an actor, I would have been a doctor or a pilot.

You got your first break while you were in college. How did you manage your studies?

I have always been disciplined. Though at times, it was difficult managing shoots and college exams simultaneously. Sometimes I used to shoot from six in the morning till the afternoon, give exams and come back to the sets again.

In which stream did you complete your graduation?

I hold a Bachelor’s degree in sociology from a college in Delhi University.

How important is it for anyone to complete one’s education?

I think it is a personal choice. To me it was always important to excel in studies as well as acting, dancing or anything that I did. I always wanted to complete my graduation and at the same time become an actress.

The name Simaran became popular after the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Do your friends often poke fun at your name?

My friends and colleagues crack jokes taking DDLJ references all the time! DDLJ is my favourite movie, my mom named me after watching that film. She really liked Kajol’s character. Therefore, when people tell me ‘jaa, Simaran, jaa, jeele apni zindagi’, I reply ‘wo hi toh kar rahi hoon.’ I am living life to the fullest.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

2
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

4
World

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

5
Trending

Watch: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise, gifts new house to Idli Amma on Mother's Day

6
Business

SII's Adar Poonawalla woos Elon Musk to invest in India for manufacturing Tesla cars

7
Coronavirus

Why do some people get sicker than others from Covid?

8
Punjab

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

9
Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

10
Punjab

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Don't Miss

View All
Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Top News

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...

‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…,’ Elon Musk’s latest tweet an hour after he shares a post in connect to ‘Russia’

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...

Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's cyber cell receiving over 100 plaints/month

Act strictly against heavy vehicles flouting norms: CP Jalandhar

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Hardeep Singh cremated with full military honours

Servants steal 40-tola gold, ~4.35L from retd AIG’s house

Servants steal 40-tola gold, Rs 4.35L from retd AIG's house in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Tailor booked for sacrilege bid at Sarabha village gurdwara in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals make fake FB profile of MLA, demand money

Mother’s Day: Legislators give credit for their success to mothers

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Dues pending, free bus travel takes Punjab Govt on Rs 114 crore ride

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Patiala: Monthly theatre episode held