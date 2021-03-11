Simaran Kaur's journey from voicing cartoon characters to acting has been a roller-coaster ride. She gets candid…

Was the shift to acting a conscious decision?

Yes, I always wanted to be an actress. I really enjoyed working as a voice artist, but the goal was to act and play different roles.

At what age did you get into voicing characters?

I was 10 when I started giving voice to Nobita. My school friends used to ask me with curiosity about the episodes of Doraemon and more. My fans post the cutest of comments on Instagram. Whenever people come to know that I am the voice of Nobita, they request me to re-enact famous dialogues from the show. Every now and then, people recognise me for my voice and as Niyati from Aggar Tum Na Hote. They ask for selfies and it is really an amazing feeling, which inspires me to work harder.

What was your first break as an actor?

I got my first break in the TV industry in Agnifera. I played the lead in the show.

Did you take any formal training in acting?

No, I learnt acting by watching Bollywood movies religiously, every day during my school years.

If not an actor, what would you have been and why?

If not an actor, I would have been a doctor or a pilot.

You got your first break while you were in college. How did you manage your studies?

I have always been disciplined. Though at times, it was difficult managing shoots and college exams simultaneously. Sometimes I used to shoot from six in the morning till the afternoon, give exams and come back to the sets again.

In which stream did you complete your graduation?

I hold a Bachelor’s degree in sociology from a college in Delhi University.

How important is it for anyone to complete one’s education?

I think it is a personal choice. To me it was always important to excel in studies as well as acting, dancing or anything that I did. I always wanted to complete my graduation and at the same time become an actress.

The name Simaran became popular after the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Do your friends often poke fun at your name?

My friends and colleagues crack jokes taking DDLJ references all the time! DDLJ is my favourite movie, my mom named me after watching that film. She really liked Kajol’s character. Therefore, when people tell me ‘jaa, Simaran, jaa, jeele apni zindagi’, I reply ‘wo hi toh kar rahi hoon.’ I am living life to the fullest.