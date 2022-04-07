SimaTaparia, of Indian Matchmaking fame, says Amazon miniTV’s latest filmArranged is awesome

Sima Taparia, of Indian Matchmaking fame, recently discovered Amazon miniTV’s latest film Arranged. After going through the short film, Sima said, “Arranged marriages are not that scary and the youth should definitely give it a chance. The most common question in the arranged marriage set up is if the couple is compatible, which might be a little difficult to discover in a first meeting. I feel meeting with the families is very important. Tarun (Rithvik Dhanjani) and Richa (Tridha Choudhury) are very honest and sweet.”

The short film Arranged narrates the story of two young individuals who are put into the arranged marriage set-up by the family members. During conversation, they find unusual facts about each other. This romantic drama will sure impress the audience.