Sindoor, Sudha & stardom

Sindoor, Sudha & stardom

Harleen on playing grey, celebrating culture, thrill of micro dramas

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:54 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Q: Harleen, congratulations on Binddii! Could you tell us more about your role, Sudha?

Thank you! Sudha is the entertainer of the house. She’s a woman with big dreams, always chasing money because her family was once very wealthy, but life took a turn and they lost everything. That journey shapes many of her decisions. At times, she troubles little Binddii, but always in an entertaining way that audiences will enjoy watching.

Q: This is your first time playing a grey character. How do you feel about that?

I feel thrilled! I’ve always wanted to be versatile — I can’t just keep playing positive characters. Exploring grey or even negative, shades helps an actor grow. Every character teaches us something, and if this role highlights new aspects of me, it’s truly a blessing.

Q: Your look in the show is very traditional. How connected are you personally to that style?

Very connected. I love wearing sarees, sindoor and mangalsutra — these are powerful symbols of Indian culture. While many in the modern age may not prefer them, both as Harleen and as Sudha, I feel proud to carry forward these traditions.

Q: Shooting for television can be hectic. How do you manage the workload?

Honestly, it never feels hectic because I love what I do. If you love your job, it doesn’t feel like a burden. Our production house is very well-organised and we get our scripts in advance, so I can prepare properly. For me, being on set every day feels like a blessing.

Q: How has it been working with your co-stars?

It’s been wonderful. Abhishek Rawat, who plays my husband, is not only a brilliant actor but also a great human being. He makes everyone around him feel comfortable. Radhika and the kids are also lovely — they switch on and off so effortlessly. It’s a joy working with such a team.

Q: You’ve spoken about micro dramas recently. What makes them particularly challenging?

Micro dramas are really tough. Imagine presenting something as grand as Ramayan in just 10–14 episodes. You have to condense emotions, scenes and storytelling into just a few minutes. Pulling that off is a real achievement.

Q: Have you acted in any micro dramas yourself?

Not yet. I was shortlisted for a Kuku series, but couldn’t take it up due to scheduling conflicts. However, I’ve been observing the format closely. What fascinates me is the precision — no dragging, minimal crying, quick scene transitions and very crisp emotions.

