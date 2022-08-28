Sing along

Signs, the first music video from Guru Randhawa’s album Man of the Moon was unveiled on Saturday. It’s a fast-paced song based on the character stranded on deserted land, as memories from the past flood him.
The song has been composed, penned and sung by Guru Randhawa. Directed by Rupan Bal, the music video is a visual treat for Guru Randhawa fans as he emotes helplessness, heartache and solemnity with his expressions and vocals. Guru Randhawa says, “As promised, every song on the Man of the Moon album reflects a different mood and the music video for each of these are also extremely distinct.” — IANS
