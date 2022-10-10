Singer-actor Roshan Prince says one should work hard and let the universe take over

Mona

Music remains the first love of Roshan Prince. Trained in music and theatre, Roshan has gone through the whole actor-singer-producer sequence, while duly moving base from Punjab to Canada. However, in this rather stereotypical journey, he has maintained his simplicity, humility and love for everything Punjabi!

Roshan Prince

As he releases his extended play (EP), Kirdaar, the Look Lak hit-maker, opens up on its peculiar journey. “I know Abhaydeep Singh Mutti since the last decade or so. I randomly sang a few songs and he liked them all, so this is how Kirdaar evolved.”

Roshan has a Masters degree in music and won music reality show Awaz Punjab Di. “My first song — Je chan cho channi muk jave/ Sagar cho pani suk jave/ Har dil di dhadkan ruk jave/ Ta ho sakda ki tenu bhull jawan — fetched me my first acting stint. And when offers came by, I took training in theatre from Punjabi University, Patiala, and later in Mumbai,” he shares.

Family man

If music remains his first love, he has grown fond of the other two roles as well. “Being a producer is a tough job; you got to give money! As for acting, it’s a wholesome experience. I call myself a producer’s actor. I am not the one who will throw tantrums. Money saved anywhere is better for the project,” says the Nanka Mel actor.

And he isn’t the one to keep his wife and children hidden. “I think it’s a myth that a hero has to keep his family a secret,” says the actor, who through the pandemic started vlogs where his family members showed up frequently. “My fan base has only increased post the vlogs. Now every city I go to, I am asked about my family too; they in turn feel like stars, which is great.”

Hope sustains life

So, is he worried about the entertainment industry going through a slow phase? “The pandemic was unprecedented. Nobody even dreamt that one day we all would be in masks or caged within our homes. Many industries and businesses were shut, but slowly things are getting back to normal. So, the entertainment and music industry will recover too.”

Having made a mark through a reality show, Roshan doles out some tips for future contestants, “Any reality show would have only one winner, but that doesn’t take away the talent of others. The show I won had many others who were better than me, but it was my day. So, go with positivity, give your best and continue to work hard, who knows when the universe chooses to bestow its best upon you.”