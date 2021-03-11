Singer Badshah buys Audi Q8 worth over Rs 1.23 crore, shares picture

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 10

Rapper-singer Badshah has bought an Audi Q8 worth over Rs 1.23 crore. He shared a picture posing with it on his Instagram handle.

The rapper already has several cars, including a Rolls Royce Wraith worth over Rs 6 crore, which he purchased in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Fans congratulated him on his new buy. One wrote, "A lambo, a benz, a Royce now a Q8 what a collection man." Another wrote: "Sir waise aap kitni gadia loge (How many cars will you buy)?" .

"I have the exact same car, same colour and everything @badboyshah ..I’m sure you’ll love it," said another fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balbir Singh Dhillon (@dhillon_balbir)

India's Audi head Balbir Singh Dhillon also shared a post on Instagram. The picture featured Balbir with Badshah. He captioned the post, "A car that matches @badboyshah ‘s performance and versatility, the #AudiQ8. We welcome @badboyshah to the #AudiExperience #FutureIsAnAttitude." The price of the Audi Q8 is over Rs 1.23 crore on-road in Mumbai.