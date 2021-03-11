Singer Badshah buys Audi Q8 worth over Rs 1.23 crore, shares picture

Chandigarh, May 10
Rapper-singer Badshah has bought an Audi Q8 worth over Rs 1.23 crore. He shared a picture posing with it on his Instagram handle.
The rapper already has several cars, including a Rolls Royce Wraith worth over Rs 6 crore, which he purchased in 2019.
View this post on Instagram
Fans congratulated him on his new buy. One wrote, "A lambo, a benz, a Royce now a Q8 what a collection man." Another wrote: "Sir waise aap kitni gadia loge (How many cars will you buy)?" .
"I have the exact same car, same colour and everything @badboyshah ..I’m sure you’ll love it," said another fan.
View this post on Instagram
India's Audi head Balbir Singh Dhillon also shared a post on Instagram. The picture featured Balbir with Badshah. He captioned the post, "A car that matches @badboyshah ‘s performance and versatility, the #AudiQ8. We welcome @badboyshah to the #AudiExperience #FutureIsAnAttitude." The price of the Audi Q8 is over Rs 1.23 crore on-road in Mumbai.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...