Singer Billie Eilish performs in Ireland despite being 'really sick'

IANS

Popstar Billie Eilish stunned her fans in Ireland during her performance over the weekend despite being ‘really sick’. The Grammy-winner showed up at the Electric Picnic 2023 in County Laois. She sounded pretty ‘stuffed’ up as she greeted 50,000 attendees at the concert.

Billie opened her performance with You Should See Me in a Crown. She asked the crowd to ‘give me all that you’ve got because I can only do so much tonight’. She then ordered them to build up the energy by bouncing with her. ‘If I can do it, you can do it,’ she told the concertgoers. The Lovely songstress was heard coughing and sniffling during the show, but kept going until the end. She even paused to cough as the attendees sang Happier Than Ever.

She closed the 70-minute show by telling the crowd, “I love you so much, thanks for having me, but I’ll see you again.” A few hours prior to the show, Billie informed her fans that she had fallen ill.

“Ireland. I am really, really sick. And honestly really suffering,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.