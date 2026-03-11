DT
Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva presents Suhe Ve Chire Valeya with a modern twist

Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva presents Suhe Ve Chire Valeya with a modern twist

Sadhika Sharma
Updated At : 05:55 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
With Suhe Ve Vibe, pop singer Gandhharv Sachdeva returns to his roots. He blends Punjabi folk with contemporary beats in a wedding track designed to connect across generations. Featuring Himanshi Khurana, Nishant Malkani and veteran actor Arun Bakshi, the track celebrates culture, family and shared emotion.
Speaking about the idea behind the single, Gandhharv says, “I am a Punjabi, my mother is from Jalandhar, and I’ve grown up listening to Punjabi folk. At the same time, we Punjabis love global music, heavy beats and basslines. So, I wanted the lyrics and melody to stay completely desi, but the sound to feel international.”

Modernising a folk base like Suhe Ve Chire Valeya came with responsibility. “We were very conscious that we retained the soul of the original song. The love and emotion had to stay intact. It was challenging, but Maa Saraswati blessed us,” he adds.

On the collaboration with Debanjali B Joshi, he explains, “Debanjali brings softness and emotion to the song, and we blend our own unique styles.” He also credits composer Sumeet Bellary, saying, “He created such a strong composition. The production, the dhols and the arrangement give the song its scale and emotional depth.” Having been part of the Fukrey franchise, he says with gratitude, “It’s a wonderful franchise, and I think they love my vibe and the Delhi-Punjabi energy I bring.”

Known for both energetic and emotional tracks, Gandhharv says, “As an artiste, I want to live every emotion - sadness, love, celebration. Music allows me to explore all shades of human feeling.”

On balancing playback and independent work, he adds, “Playback singing serves a film’s story, but independent music lets me express my own emotions and stories without boundaries.”

On the pressure to deliver viral hits, he says simply, “Everyone wants their songs to work, but I focus on enjoying the journey and giving my best.”

A former BBA student of SD College, Chandigarh, he credits the institution for shaping his confidence. “SD College gave me the belief that I could do big things.” He adds, “My mother, a National Award-winning sitarist and disciple of Pt Ravi Shankar, trained me from childhood. I’m grateful I could turn that into my life’s path.”

