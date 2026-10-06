Singer Guru Randhawa is back with a new Punjabi track titled FOSHO (meaning for Sure).

Driven by self-assured hook line ‘pakki pakki gal aae,' the song captures the thrill of pursuing someone completely captivating. On coming up with FOSHO, Guru said, “With FOSHO, we wanted to take the energy literally to the skies! The track has a very fresh and fun vibe to it, which is why shooting the entire music video inside an airplane felt perfect. Working with Bhushan Sir has always been a great creative experience, and together we wanted to create something that feels fresh, larger-than-life and instantly connects with the audience. ‘Pakki Pakki Gal Aae' is that ultimate confident statement we all make when we know something is bound to be a hit. I can't wait to see the fans vibing to this one mid-flight or on their own road trips!”

FOSHO is now available across all major global streaming platforms, with the official music video streaming on the T-Series YouTube channel. Guru Randhawa gained widespread recognition in 2015 after releasing Patola with rapper Bohemia. The track quickly became popular and marked a major turning point in his music career. His other popular tracks are High Rated Gabru, Lahore, and Suit Suit. (ANI)

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