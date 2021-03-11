Singer KK dies in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 31
Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said.
He was 53.
KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.
He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.
"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.
KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. PTI
