Singer, rapper, and composer Aarya Jadhao releases a new song, Le Jaa…

What is Le Jaa about?

I made this song after dealing with heartbreak, so the song revolves around that.

How are female rappers doing in the music industry?

I feel female rappers in the music industry are less in number compared to the number of male rappers, and this makes it very difficult for people to see women’s perspective in music. But in the end, it all depends on the quality of content you put out.

Are there any plans to debut in Bollywood?

I have grown up in Bollywood, and I am definitely keen to join the industry.

Any advice for aspiring women rappers?

I think originality is the most important factor. So, focus on your art and originality, and find your X-factor!

Apart from Le Jaa, are there any other project that you are working on?

I have made a number of songs, and I can’t wait to put them out.