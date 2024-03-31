Singer-songwriter Lizzo says she is tired of lies being told about her

Singer-songwriter Lizzo has slammed her critics. The singer, 35, shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram page and expressed that she’s “getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet”. Lizzo wrote, “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.”
She added that her character has been “picked apart by people who don’t know me and (are) disrespecting my name”. She ended her message by writing, “I didn’t sign up for this s*** - I QUIT”. While the singer didn’t reveal what prompted the statement, the post’s comment section was filled with encouraging messages from her peers.
The post was shared nearly two months after the singer’s attempt to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three of her former background dancers was denied.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...