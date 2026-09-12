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Home / Entertainment / ‘Sisters forever…’: Kareena Kapoor Khan recreates Karisma’s Zubeidaa saree look

‘Sisters forever…’: Kareena Kapoor Khan recreates Karisma’s Zubeidaa saree look

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ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming film Daayra. For the event, she donned a rainbow-hued chiffon saree. Her look instantly reminded many cinema buffs of her sister Karisma Kapoor’s iconic look from Zubeidaa, where the actress wore an almost identical saree.

After attending the song launch, Kareena also shared a picture featuring her look alongside Karisma’s from Zubeidaa, highlighting the striking similarity between the two.

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In the caption, she wrote, "Well I always knew we had a good taste...sisters forever."

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Kareena's film Daayra is scheduled to be released on September 18. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. — ANI

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