‘Six Sense’ out now: Love Gill, Oye Kunaal’s chemistry steals spotlight

The music video ‘Six Sense’, presented by Jasraj Records and Jaswant Singh, was released recently in Chandigarh. Sung by Oye Kunaal, the track features Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill alongside Oye Kunaal. Shot in a romantic setting, the chemistry between the two is one of the highlights of the video.

The music and lyrics have been penned by Oye Kunaal, while the track has been produced by Jaswant Singh. The video has been directed by Ravinder Dhiman, with the poster designed by Ankit GFX.

Speaking on the release, the team said that ‘Six Sense’ has been created keeping the tastes and preferences of young audiences in mind. Following its release, the song has already started generating buzz on social media.