Sleeping Dog

Netflix
Written by Christoph Darnstädt, this German crime thriller is inspired by Noah Stollman and Oded Davidoff’s ‘The Exchange Principle’. The series brings Netflix and Real Film together for the second time after producing the award-winning ‘Unorthodox’. A former detective, now homeless, goes in search of truth after a new death raises doubt over a ‘settled’ murder case.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Zee5
Starring Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juval and Shehnaaz Gill, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is a remake of 2014 Tamil-language Ajith Kumar hit film ‘Veeram’. The plot of the action drama, which was released in theatres at Eid in April, revolves around two younger siblings who must wait to marry until their elder brother becomes attached.
Through my window: Across the Sea
Netflix
A sequel to ‘Through My Window’, Spanish teen romance ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’, directed by Marçal Forés, follows Ares (Julio Pena) and Raquel (Clara Galle) in the next phase of their relationship, which has so far been a long-distance one. As they reunite, they realise the many issues their separation has brought up for them.
World’s Best
Disney+Hotstar
Directed by Roshan Sethi, musical comedy ‘World’s Best’ features performances by Manny Magnus, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Punam Patel. Navigating the challenges of puberty, 12-year-old maths prodigy Prem Patel (Manny Magnus) sets out to pursue a career as a rap superstar after he learns that his father, who had died recently, was a well-known rapper.
