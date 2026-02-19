Do Deewane Chandigarh mein....

Advertisement

At the promotional event, both proudly embraced their small-town roots — Siddhant from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh and Mrunal from Dhule, Maharashtra. Siddhant set the tone early when asked about his accent in the film, particularly how he pronounces “Sh” as “S.” Rather than seeing it as a flaw, he framed it as an identity to be celebrated. In the film, Siddhant plays a young corporate professional navigating language barriers and the fear of judgment. His character often feels small amid towering buildings, polished English and urban “swag.” Even asking the price of an item can feel intimidating when you fear being judged for how you speak. “But the beauty lies in accepting these shortcomings,” he said. At its core, the film is about meeting someone who makes you feel complete — not despite your imperfections, but because of them.

If Siddhant brought vulnerability to the conversation, Mrunal brought warmth and nostalgia. Known for her romantic roles, she shared. “I have to make stories that touch the audience’s hearts,” she said, smiling at the crowd.

Chandigarh, she revealed, holds special significance for her. Having previously shot for Jersey in the city, she remembers the love she received. “Life is full circle,” she said. “If you don’t come to Chandigarh to promote your film, it doesn’t feel complete.”

Speaking about her character Roshni, Mrunal said, “When I heard the script for the first time, my eyes welled up. Growing up, I have had my share of moments that Roshni lives — she is so relatable.” The film evokes an “old-school love” she believes is rare today. In a post-pandemic world, she observed, relationships have grown fragile. With successes like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna behind her, she consciously chose another story celebrating emotional honesty. “It’s important to have a person who loves you for who you are — flaws, strengths — just love the person you are.”

Asked if sincere love stories are still possible in today’s fast-paced world. “Don’t rush into marriage just because your friends are getting married. Wait for the right reasons. Everyone gets something in life — just wait.”

Siddhant, too, reflected on his journey from Ballia to Mumbai. Unlike actors who stick to a safe niche after a breakout role, he has deliberately chosen varied projects. After portraying MC Sher in Gully Boy, he resisted being typecast. “I’m not a safe player,” he said candidly. “Every film is an experiment.” He spoke about working with filmmakers and banners he once only admired — from Zoya Akhtar to Karan Johar — and emphasised that honesty remains his guiding principle.

“An actor is like a magician,” he quipped. “What will he pull out of the hat next? If I take out the same rabbit every time, what’s the fun? This time, maybe it’s a pigeon.”

At its heart, Do Deewane Seher Mein is about two seemingly ordinary people navigating insecurities, societal expectations and self-doubt — yet finding strength in love. As Mrunal put it, “They don’t just fall in love; they rise in love.”

When the trailer rolled and applause filled the hall, it was clear that the film’s simplicity and sincerity resonated deeply. In an industry increasingly leaning toward spectacle, Siddhant and Mrunal are betting on something quieter — the timeless power of acceptance, patience and heartfelt romance. The Chandigarh crowd’s warm reception suggests that these two “deewane” may have already found a city that loves them back.

Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar, hits cinemas on February 20.

What’s in a name?

The title of the film bears no direct connection to popular song Do Deewane Shaher Mein from 1977 classic Gharaonda. It was suggested by the film producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who felt it captured the nostalgia and emotional essence the team was aiming for. The lead pair of the film, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, clarified that the story could belong to any city. “Do deewane can be anywhere. It can be our story or yours.”