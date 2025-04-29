Smart glasses are transforming the way we connect, create and live every day

If you still think glasses are just for seeing better, think again. Modern smart glasses are like mini-computers on your face. They play your favourite tunes, take calls hands-free, snap photos on the go and even translate languages in real time. The best part? They look as sleek as your regular shades. What felt like sci-fi a few years ago is now everyday reality. Welcome to the future!

Features you’ll love

Smart glasses can be your assistant, guide and camera in one.

Here’s why they’re turning heads and changing the way we interact with the world.

Hands-free: Stay connected effortlessly. Answer calls, send texts or use voice assistants without touching your phone.

Real-time navigation: Get turn-by-turn directions projected in your view, ideal for walking, cycling or driving.

Language translation: Break language barriers with real-time text and speech translation, perfect for travel or global meetings.

Fitness monitoring: Track workouts, heart rate and posture seamlessly while staying active.

Photo and video: Capture moments hands-free with simple voice commands or taps.

Augmented reality: Enhance reality with digital overlays. Useful for shopping, learning or entertainment.

Workplace efficiency: Access manuals, diagrams or remote assistance without interrupting tasks; great for logistics and fieldwork.

Immersive gaming and media: Enjoy AR games and media on a futuristic heads-up display

The downsides

Privacy risks: Built-in cameras/mics may record others without consent; data vulnerable to hacking.

High cost: Premium models like Apple Vision Pro are expensive, limiting adoption.

Battery life: Often lasts only a few hours, requiring frequent recharging.

Safety hazards: Notifications/AR overlays can impair focus while walking or driving.

Uncomfortable: Bulky frames may cause discomfort during extended wear.

Prescription lens: Customisation can be costly or limited.

Fast obsolescence: Quick tech advancements make models outdated rapidly.

Legal issues: Recording laws vary; banned in some workplaces/venues.

India is seeing rapid growth in smart glasses, with brands like Lenskart, Ray-Ban and Noise bringing this advanced technology to a wider audience. From budget-friendly options to premium AR-enabled models, these high-tech frames are transforming how we work, workout and stay connected.

Top players

Lenskart Phonic

Built-in Bluetooth: Listen to music, take calls wirelessly

Customisable lenses: Add your prescription lenses

Touch controls: Adjust volume, skip tracks with a tap

Battery life: 6-8 hours

Price: Rs 4,000 (pre-book offer for frame)

Perfect for: Officegoers, runners—anyone who hates carrying earphones

Ray-Ban Meta

HD camera: Shoot photos/videos hands-free.

Transition lenses: Glasses adapt from clear or slightly tinted indoors to fully dark outdoors.

Open-ear audio: Speakers built into the temples.

Voice control: Hey Meta, take a photo.

Price: Rs 25,000 – Rs 35,000.

Perfect for: Influencers, travellers and social media lovers

Noise i1

Bluetooth calling: Make calls without your phone

Touch controls: Adjust volume, change tracks, access voice assistant

Battery life: Upto 9 hours

IPX4 water resistant

Price: Rs 4,999

Perfect for: Early adopters

Are you ready?

While smart glasses offer cutting-edge features, their current limitations may hinder mass adoption. Yet, as costs decrease and features improve at a rapid pace, these devices are evolving beyond vision correction, ushering in a new era of hands-free, augmented living.

So ask yourself: Will your next pair just help you see better or will they help you see the future?