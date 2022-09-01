SnehaWagh has found a new friend in co-star Rachana Mistry

Sneha Wagh is currently seen in Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, playing the character of Amba, alongside Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry, who essay the characters of Dev and Vidhi, respectively. Sneha Wagh recently opened up on her growing friendship with co-star Rachana Mistry.
She says, “It’s a myth that two female co-stars cannot become good friends. In fact, we both share a great bond with each other. Rachana is so lively in nature that it becomes refreshing to be on the sets when she’s around. There isn’t one dull moment when we are together. She has immense energy.”
She adds, “As our characters are extremely opposite to each, we have immense fun during our scenes together. So overall we are in high spirits while working and it is fun to have her around.”
