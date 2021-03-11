Snoop Dogg jokes about buying Twitter

Los Angeles, May 15

Rapper Snoop Dogg has gone viral after suggesting he 'may have (to) buy Twitter now' after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover was put on pause.

The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, took his shot at becoming the next Twitter owner, jokingly tweeting about how he's going to "replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail (Pete Najarian) on CNBC," reports dailymail.co.uk.

Snoop said he'd immediately give everyone a blue checkmark, "even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs (and) just say: 'Hello’. Nah, f**k those bots."

The 50-year-old singer said his 'first line of business' would be putting free internet on planes, referencing to one of Musk's other business ventures Starlink, which JSX airline announced on April 21 it would be utilising, to get internet on their planes in the next year.

The commodity would come free-of-charge, which got the singer thinking: '29 dollars for 1 hour is bulls**t.'

If Snoop Dogg was serious about buying the social platform, the singer's offer would fall much lower than the Musk's, as the American Song Contest co-host is only estimated to be worth about $150 million compared to Musk's $240 billion.

Musk, 50, threw his multi-billion deal into chaos on Friday when he announced he was 'temporarily' putting it on hold.

Musk had said that one of his priorities would be to remove 'spam bots' from Twitter once his takeover of the company was complete.

--IANS