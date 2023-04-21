Snoop Dogg shares update on his upcoming biopic directed by Allen Hughes

Los Angeles, April 21

Snoop Dogg's biopic is one step closer to the big screen as director Allen Hughes confirmed that the movie about the rapper is set to begin production imminently.

"That's next. We're starting this summer. I'm so excited," Hughes told Variety.

Hughes - an Emmy and Peabody award nominee whose filmography includes 'Menace II Society', 'Dead Presidents', 'The Book of Elia' and 'The Defiant Ones' - will direct the yet-to-be-titled biopic.

Announced in November, the Universal movie is the first film produced by Death Row Pictures, following Snoop's acquisition of Death Row Records in 2022.

"He surprised me with that biopic," Hughes said of signing on to the film, which is billed as the "definitive" take on Snoop's life and career.

"I can't wait to go back to the hood, and do a hood story that becomes inspirational. That's what I get from him."

Turning around to look at the rapper, who was posing for photographers outside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles with his wife Shante Broadus and their sons Cordell and Corde, Hughes continued: "Who's more beloved than him in the world? He's got such a special energy and I can't wait to do it."

But who's playing Snoop? "That's the million dollar question," Hughes added, joking, "It'll probably be a Brit." Snoop also shared his excitement for the film, with a script in the works from Joe Robert Cole, co-writer of both 'Black Panther' films.

"With the biopic, I'm looking forward to people seeing this right here, this love story," Snoop said, hugging his wife Broadus closely. "To see the love that I have for my music career, the people that have inspired me to love, just watching it all unfold. Coming to a theatre near you."

IANS

