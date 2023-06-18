Sobhita Dhulipala turns make-up artist

The Night Manager has been loved by fans, critics, and the film fraternity equally. Disney+Hotstar announced the release date of Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager: Part 2, which is set to release on June 30. The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur).

During one of the most challenging schedules in the scorching heat, Sobhita Dhulipala’s make-up artist could not make it to the sets, so she took matters into her own hands.

Talking about this, show creator Sandeep Modi says, “Shooting for a show like The Night Manager was packed with challenges and tough sequences. One of the most difficult shoots was in Rajasthan, in the middle of the desert. The sun was burning over our heads, and we had to shoot for long hours. We could not finish Sobhita’s shoot because of the extreme heat, and we wanted her to stay back for another day. She willingly cancelled her professional commitments for the next day and decided to stay back to complete filming. But there was another problem. Her make-up artist had her kids’ birthday the next day. She was feeling gutted about missing it. When Sobhita found out, she sent her away and decided to do her own makeup for the shoot. It is incredible how she was so empathetic.”