Social media has added stress to our lives. Here’s how to handle it

Aarsh Puri

Social media has become an inseparable part of our lives. Be it a child or a senior citizen, everyone is hooked on to it. While it keeps us updated about the events and happenings in the lives of our friends and relatives, it also makes our personal life public. Alongside, it brings a new kind of stress into our lives.

What causes stress?

What you see on social media does not cause stress. The real reason behind such stress is your perception of yourself, your thought process, emotional quotient, insecurities, inability to handle your own life, comparisons and low self-worth leading an inauthentic lifestyle. These emotions are evoked by posts on social media sites. Your inner-self effortlessly hits the comparison button, and you become a victim of stress. Find the source and alter the pattern of faulty thoughts that will lead to a better emotional and behavioural outcome.

Dos and don’ts

Watch the right content: You should make an instant shift if you happen to watch something that lowers your energy level. Avoid fantasy content. It may not seem easy in the beginning but it will bring desired results.

Pick the positives: If comparison still seeps in, turn it into a healthy challenge by competing with yourself and not others. Perseverance is the key.

Analyse your pattern: Bend it, mend it, and recreate it. Most importantly, value the time and energy that you spend watching others.

(Puri is a Chandigarh-based psychologist)